April 3 School Holiday or Not in India for Good Friday?

Students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed on April 3, 2026. The day marks Good Friday, an important occasion observed by Christians across the country.

Good Friday is widely recognized as a public holiday in India, and many states usually declare a school holiday on this day.

Will Schools Be Closed on April 3?

In most parts of India, schools are expected to remain closed on April 3 due to Good Friday. This includes government, private, and aided schools.

However, the final decision depends on:

State government notifications

Local education boards

Individual school management

States Likely to Have School Holiday

Schools are generally closed in states where Good Friday is officially observed as a public holiday. These include:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Delhi

West Bengal

Goa

In these regions, Good Friday is commonly observed, so schools are likely to remain closed.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes, in some areas:

Schools may remain open if there is no official holiday declaration

Some institutions may conduct special classes or exams

A few schools may adjust schedules depending on their academic calendar

Why Good Friday is Observed

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day of prayer, reflection, and remembrance, which is why it is widely observed as a holiday across India.

Conclusion

April 3, 2026, is likely to be a school holiday in most Indian states due to Good Friday. However, students should check with their respective schools for confirmation, as rules may vary slightly.