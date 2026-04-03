Telangana Inter Results 2026: Expected Date and How to Check

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is set to release the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the exams can expect the results to be announced online in April.

Expected Result Date

As per current updates, the TS Inter results 2026 are likely to be declared in the second week of April. Reports suggest that the results may be released anytime between April 10 and April 12, 2026. However, the official date and time will be confirmed by the board soon.

Official Announcement Details

The results will first be announced during a press conference conducted by the board. During this event, officials will share key information such as:

Overall pass percentage

Number of students who appeared

Performance statistics for both years

Once the announcement is completed, the result link will be activated on the official websites for students to access their marks.

Websites to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on the following official portals:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Steps to Check TS Intermediate Results 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website of TGBIE

Click on the link for “TS Inter Results 2026”

Select your year (1st or 2nd year)

Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download and save the marks memo for future use

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