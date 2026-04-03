Punjab Board Class 5th and 8th Result 2026: How to Check Online

The Punjab School Education Board is set to release the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 in the coming days. Students who appeared for these exams are eagerly waiting for the official announcement, which is expected to be made online shortly.

Expected Result Date

As per the latest updates, the PSEB Class 5th and 8th results are likely to be declared in the first week of April 2026. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement.

How Results Will Be Announced

Once released:

Class 8 students will be able to check their results online using their roll number.

Class 5 students are expected to receive their marksheets through their respective schools instead of checking them online.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and rely only on official platforms to access their results.

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can visit the following websites to check their results:

pseb.ac.in

pseb.ac.in/results

Steps to Check PSEB Results 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

Go to the official website of PSEB

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Select either “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026.”

Enter your roll number or required login details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

Important Note

Students should regularly check the official website for updates and avoid relying on unofficial sources. Keeping hall ticket details ready will help ensure a smooth process while checking results.