Telangana Schools Summer Holidays 2026 from April 24!

The Telangana Government has officially declared summer holidays for schools across the state. Students will enjoy a 48-day summer break starting from April 24, 2026, bringing relief amid rising temperatures.

All schools, including government, aided, and private institutions, will remain closed during this holiday period.

When Will Schools Reopen?

As per the announcement, schools will reopen on June 12, 2026, marking the beginning of the new academic year 2026–27.

The government has also permitted schools to arrange extra classes if required to ensure that the syllabus is completed on time.

Half-Day Schools Before Holidays

Due to the ongoing heatwave conditions, schools in Hyderabad and across Telangana have already shifted to half-day schedules since March 15.

This step was taken to protect students from extreme heat and ensure their safety during peak summer.

Why the Summer Holidays Are Important

The early announcement of school holidays helps students avoid harsh weather conditions. With temperatures rising across the state, the break provides much-needed rest and safety for children.

Conclusion

The Telangana school holidays for summer 2026 offer a long break of 48 days, starting April 24 and ending with reopening on June 12. Students and parents are advised to plan accordingly and stay updated with any further school guidelines.