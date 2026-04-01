April 2 School Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 2, 2026, across India with great devotion. As the festival approaches, students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed tomorrow.

Are Schools Closed on April 2, 2026?

The answer is schools will not have a holiday in many states, as Hanuman Jayanti is not observed as a compulsory public holiday everywhere. School closures depend on state government decisions and individual school management.

In several states, schools are expected to function normally, similar to banks, which also remain open in many regions.

States Where Schools Likely Remain Open

In the following states, most schools are expected to remain open on April 2:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Delhi

However, some private schools may declare a holiday depending on local traditions or administrative decisions.

States Where Schools May Have a Holiday

In certain states where Hanuman Jayanti is widely celebrated, schools are more likely to remain closed:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Even in these states, the final decision may vary between government and private institutions.

What Students and Parents Should Do

Since school holidays differ by region, it is important to:

Check official school circulars or notices

Confirm with school authorities

Stay updated through local announcements

Conclusion

While Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival, April 2, 2026 is not a uniform school holiday across India. Schools will remain open in many states, while some regions may observe a holiday depending on local importance.