Telangana School Summer Holidays 2026: April 24 to June 11 Closure Dates

The Telangana government has released the official schedule for summer holidays in 2026, bringing relief to students and parents across the state. According to the announcement, all schools will remain closed from April 24 to June 11, 2026, marking the start of the annual summer break.

Nearly 48 Days of School Holidays

Students can look forward to an extended vacation period of around 48 days, offering a much-needed pause from regular classes. These holidays provide an opportunity for children to unwind, pursue hobbies, and spend quality time with family members.

The early declaration of holidays has also helped families plan trips and personal activities well in advance.

Schools to Reopen on June 12

With the conclusion of the summer holidays, schools across Telangana are scheduled to reopen on June 12, 2026, for the new academic session 2026–27. Students will return to classrooms refreshed after the long break.

Flexibility for Extra Classes

Officials have indicated that schools may organise additional classes once a week, if necessary, to ensure that the academic syllabus is completed on time. This measure aims to balance learning without affecting the holiday period significantly.

Positive Response from Parents

The announcement has been widely appreciated by parents, especially as the holidays begin before the peak summer heat sets in. Many families have already started making travel arrangements, including booking train and bus tickets to visit their hometowns or plan vacations.

Early confirmation of the school holiday schedule has made it easier for parents to organise their plans without last-minute stress.

Conclusion

The summer holidays in Telangana for 2026 bring a long and well-timed break for students. With schools closing from April 24 and reopening on June 12, families have enough time to relax, travel, and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

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