Telangana Poultry Retail Strike News: Shops Shut from April 1

Chicken retail outlets across Telangana will remain shut starting Wednesday morning, April 1, 2026, as shop owners intensify their protest over declining profit margins. The shutdown comes alongside a large-scale demonstration planned at Indira Park, where traders from multiple districts are expected to gather.

The closure is likely to impact the availability of chicken in several parts of the state, at least temporarily, as retailers push for a revision in their earnings structure.

Retailers Demand Higher Margins

The decision to suspend operations was finalised during a meeting of the state’s chicken retail shop owners’ association. Leaders of the group have stated that the current margin of Rs 26 per kilogram is no longer sustainable and are demanding an increase to Rs 40 per kilogram.

According to association representatives, the cost of running a chicken retail business has risen significantly over the years. Expenses such as shop rent, electricity charges, transportation, and staff salaries have increased sharply, while their earnings have remained largely unchanged.

Rising Costs Putting Pressure on Small Businesses

Retailers say that maintaining daily operations has become increasingly difficult due to mounting expenses. Labour costs, in particular, have seen a steep rise. Where workers were once paid modest salaries years ago, shop owners now spend substantially more to employ staff, often hiring multiple workers per outlet.

This growing financial burden, traders argue, is pushing many small businesses toward losses and making it harder to stay afloat in a competitive market.

Concerns Over Industry Shift

Members of the association have also raised concerns about the changing nature of the poultry business. They allege that the sector is becoming more dominated by large companies, leaving smaller, independent retailers at a disadvantage.

Traders claim that without proper intervention and fair pricing mechanisms, small shop owners may struggle to survive in the long run.

Protest to Continue Until Demands Are Met

The association has appealed to the state government as well as poultry companies to reconsider the commission structure and ensure fair returns for retailers. They have made it clear that the protest, including the shutdown of shops, will continue until a resolution is reached.

For consumers, this could mean short-term disruptions in chicken supply across Telangana, especially if the agitation extends over several days.