Gas Cylinder Price Hiked in Hyderabad April 2026: New Rates

The cost of commercial LPG cylinders has increased sharply in Hyderabad, following a nationwide price revision by state-run oil companies on April 1, 2026. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has gone up by ₹214.50, impacting businesses that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.

With the latest revision, the new price of a commercial cylinder in Hyderabad now stands at ₹2,321 per refill, compared to the earlier rate of ₹2,106.50.

Price Increase Across India

The hike is part of a broader adjustment carried out by government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which have raised commercial LPG rates by over ₹200 in several cities across the country. Such revisions are usually influenced by global fuel prices, transportation costs, and market conditions.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

The increase is expected to put additional financial pressure on small businesses, particularly:

Restaurants

Hotels

Street food vendors

Catering services

Since these sectors rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders, higher prices may lead to increased operating costs, which could eventually reflect in food prices for consumers.

High Demand for Commercial LPG in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has a significant number of commercial LPG users. According to available data:

The district has over 17,600 commercial LPG connections

Daily bookings have reached around 8,900 cylinders, which is higher than the usual average of about 6,400 bookings per day

This rise in demand indicates strong commercial activity, making the price hike even more impactful for businesses across the city.

Conclusion

The latest increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices is likely to affect a wide range of businesses in Hyderabad. With higher refill costs and rising demand, many establishments may face challenges in managing expenses in the coming weeks.

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