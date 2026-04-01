Telangana Rain and Thunderstorms alert for 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department centre in Hyderabad has predicted a spell of unsettled weather across Telangana over the coming five days. The change in conditions is being attributed to a trough, surface circulation, and increased atmospheric instability.

According to officials, several parts of the state are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

Possibility of Thunderstorms and Hail

Weather experts have cautioned that some areas may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail, particularly over the next two days. These conditions could lead to sudden weather changes, affecting daily activities.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during evening hours when such weather events are more likely to occur.

Strong Winds Expected

An official from the meteorological department, Dharmaraju, stated that gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also expected across various districts.

Such wind speeds, combined with thunderstorms, may result in temporary disruptions, including fallen tree branches or minor damage in vulnerable areas.

Advisory for Residents

Authorities have urged people to take necessary precautions, including:

Avoiding open areas during lightning activity

Securing loose objects around homes

Staying updated with official weather alerts

Farmers and commuters, in particular, have been advised to stay alert as sudden rainfall and hailstorms may impact crops and travel.

Conclusion

With rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected over the next few days, Telangana is likely to witness a period of active weather. Residents should remain prepared and follow safety guidelines issued by authorities.

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