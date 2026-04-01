Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 1: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed movement on April 1, 2026. While gold prices saw a slight increase, silver prices witnessed a small decline due to changing global market trends and demand.

Gold rates depend on factors like the US dollar, global market trends, and inflation, while silver prices are also influenced by industrial demand. Experts say fluctuations in international markets are the main reason behind daily changes in bullion prices.

In India, gold is available in 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat, with prices varying slightly across cities due to local taxes and demand. Silver prices also differ city-wise but usually remain close in major metro cities.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 1, 2026:

Gold Prices Today, April 1, 2026:

24K Gold Prices – Per 10 Grams:

Delhi - ₹1,63,700

Mumbai - ₹1,63,630

Chennai - ₹1,63,800

Kolkata - ₹1,63,630

Bengaluru - ₹1,63,630

Hyderabad - ₹1,60,920

22k Gold Prices - Per 10 Grams:

Delhi - ₹1,49,900

Mumbai - ₹1,49,800

Chennai - ₹1,50,000

Kolkata - ₹1,49,800

Bengaluru - ₹1,49,800

Hyderabad - ₹1,47,500

Silver Price Today, April 1, 2026: