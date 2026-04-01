Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 1: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India showed mixed movement on April 1, 2026. While gold prices saw a slight increase, silver prices witnessed a small decline due to changing global market trends and demand.
Gold rates depend on factors like the US dollar, global market trends, and inflation, while silver prices are also influenced by industrial demand. Experts say fluctuations in international markets are the main reason behind daily changes in bullion prices.
In India, gold is available in 24-carat, 22-carat, and 18-carat, with prices varying slightly across cities due to local taxes and demand. Silver prices also differ city-wise but usually remain close in major metro cities.
Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 1, 2026:
Gold Prices Today, April 1, 2026:
24K Gold Prices – Per 10 Grams:
- Delhi - ₹1,63,700
- Mumbai - ₹1,63,630
- Chennai - ₹1,63,800
- Kolkata - ₹1,63,630
- Bengaluru - ₹1,63,630
- Hyderabad - ₹1,60,920
22k Gold Prices - Per 10 Grams:
- Delhi - ₹1,49,900
- Mumbai - ₹1,49,800
- Chennai - ₹1,50,000
- Kolkata - ₹1,49,800
- Bengaluru - ₹1,49,800
- Hyderabad - ₹1,47,500
Silver Price Today, April 1, 2026:
- Delhi - ₹2,84,900
- Mumbai - ₹2,84,900
- Chennai - ₹2,90,000
- Kolkata - ₹2,84,900
- Bengaluru - ₹2,84,900
- Hyderabad - ₹2,63,881