April 2 Stock Market Holiday for Hanuman Jayanti in India?

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, 2026, across India with religious fervour. However, investors are keen to know whether the stock market will remain closed on this occasion.

Is the Stock Market Closed on April 2, 2026?

The answer is no, the stock market will remain open on April 2. Both major exchanges—National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)—will function as usual.

Hanuman Jayanti is not listed as an official trading holiday in the stock market holiday calendar for 2026.

Why Markets Remain Open

Stock market holidays in India are limited to specific national events and widely observed festivals such as:

Republic Day

Independence Day

Diwali (Muhurat Trading exception)

Gandhi Jayanti

Since Hanuman Jayanti is considered a regional religious observance, it does not lead to a nationwide market closure.

Banks vs Stock Market Holiday

Even though banks may remain closed in a few states due to local observance of Hanuman Jayanti, most banks across India will remain open, similar to the stock market.

This difference arises because:

Bank holidays can vary by state

Stock market holidays are uniform across the country

What Investors Should Know

Trading will continue normally on April 2, 2026

Equity, derivatives, and commodity markets will operate as usual

Investors can buy and sell shares without any interruption

Conclusion

Despite the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, there is no stock market holiday on April 2, 2026. Both NSE and BSE will remain open, and trading activities will proceed as scheduled.

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