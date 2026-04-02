Stock Market Holidays April 2026 Full List India

The Indian stock market will have several holidays in April 2026, including weekends and special occasions. As per the schedule released by BSE and NSE, trading will remain closed for a total of 10 days during the month.

These holidays include regular Saturday-Sunday closures along with two important festival holidays.

Stock Market Holiday List – April 2026

Special Holidays

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti

Weekend Holidays

Saturdays: April 4, 11, 18, 25

Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, 26

On these dates, trading in equity, derivatives, and other segments will remain closed.

Special Note on April 11

Although April 11 is a Saturday, the NSE will conduct a mock trading session on this day. This is only for testing purposes, and no real trades will be recorded in investor accounts.

Commodity and Currency Market Holidays

The commodity market (MCX) will be closed on April 3 بالكامل and partially closed on April 14 (morning session only).

The currency market will observe holidays on April 1, April 3, and April 14.

Why These Holidays Matter

Stock market holidays are important because they affect trading plans, settlement timelines, and liquidity. Investors should check the holiday calendar in advance to avoid any confusion or delays in transactions.

Conclusion

April 2026 will have fewer trading days due to multiple holidays. Investors are advised to plan their trades carefully and stay updated with the official schedule to manage their investments smoothly.

Also read: Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes in Photos