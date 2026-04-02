Liquor Shops Closed Today, in Hyderabad for Hanuman Jayanti 2026

In view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti, authorities have announced temporary restrictions on the sale of alcohol in several parts of the city. Liquor outlets across key regions, including Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Cyberabad, will remain shut to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations.

Closure Timings Announced

According to official orders, all liquor outlets will be closed from 6:00 AM on April 2 to 6:00 AM on April 3, 2026. The restriction has been imposed as part of precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the festival.

The directive was issued by the Malkajgiri Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, who emphasized the need for public discipline during the religious occasion.

What Will Remain Closed?

During the restriction period, the following establishments will not operate:

Wine and liquor retail shops

Toddy outlets

Bars attached to restaurants

These closures apply strictly within the jurisdiction of the respective police commissionerates.

Who Is Exempted?

Authorities have clarified that certain establishments are exempt from the ban:

Bars and restaurants operating within star hotels

Licensed clubs that are officially registered

These exemptions are provided under regulated conditions and will continue to function as permitted.

Similar Orders in Other Areas

Apart from Malkajgiri, similar shutdown directives have been issued by police authorities in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. The move is aimed at ensuring public safety, avoiding disturbances, and maintaining a respectful environment during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Purpose Behind the Restrictions

The temporary closure of liquor outlets is a routine measure during major festivals. It helps authorities:

Maintain peace and public order

Prevent untoward incidents

Ensure smooth conduct of religious events

Citizens are advised to cooperate with the guidelines and celebrate the festival responsibly.

Conclusion

As Hanuman Jayanti is observed with devotion and enthusiasm, these restrictions are intended to preserve the sanctity of the occasion. Residents across Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad are encouraged to follow the rules and support efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

Also read: Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Announced for Hanuman Jayanti Vijaya Yatra on April 2