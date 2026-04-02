TGCSB Busts SIM Racket Linked to Global Cyber Fraud; 5 Arrested

In a major crackdown on a globally linked cyber fraud network, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested five individuals allegedly associated with a Cambodia-based syndicate that defrauded Indian citizens of crores of rupees using illegally procured SIM cards.

The arrests were made after one of the accused, Syed Ashraf Ali (30), was intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on March 31, 2026. He was caught attempting to transport 198 SIM cards to Cambodia on the instructions of the alleged mastermind, Rizvan, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Telecommunication Act. During interrogation, Ashraf reportedly disclosed details of a well-organised network involved in the illegal procurement and international diversion of SIM cards.

Over 600 SIM Cards Diverted Since 2023

Investigations revealed that more than 600 SIM cards were illegally transported abroad in at least six instances since 2023. These SIM cards were allegedly used in cybercrimes such as phishing, identity theft, impersonation, and extortion, leading to significant financial losses for Indian citizens.

The network functioned through a structured supply chain involving local agents and point-of-sale (POS) operators who procured SIM cards using fake or impersonated documents.

The arrested individuals include:

Rizvan (29), the alleged coordinator

Syed Ashraf Ali (30), who was caught at the airport

Syed Sohail, Ateeq Ahmed, and Nune Ashok, who allegedly operated POS centres

Officials said Sohail worked as a promoter for a telecom operator and also managed an Airtel POS, while Ateeq and Ashok operated Airtel distribution points. The trio allegedly played a key role in supplying over 600 active SIM cards used in financial frauds.

International Link and Modus Operandi

Ashraf’s involvement reportedly began in Dubai in 2023, where he met Rizvan, who was working at a gaming call centre. Lured by the promise of easy money, Ashraf started procuring SIM cards in India, which were then routed to cybercrime networks operating out of Cambodia.

Police said such SIM cards allow cybercriminals to operate anonymously, making detection and enforcement more difficult.

Further Probe Underway

Another accused, Arvind Kumar alias Shahid, who allegedly worked as a courier for the gang, is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend him and other members of the network, including those based abroad.

Officials said such activities pose a serious threat to national security, economic stability, and public order. TGCSB reiterated its zero-tolerance approach and said strict action will be taken against all those involved.

Public Advisory

The bureau has advised citizens to remain cautious while obtaining SIM cards or sharing personal documents. People are urged to verify the SIM cards registered in their name through the Sanchar Saathi portal and report any unauthorised connections.

“The misuse of personal documents can lead to serious consequences. Citizens must remain alert and vigilant,” said Shikha Goel, IPS, Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau