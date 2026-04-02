Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 2, 2026?

Banks in India will be open on April 2, 2026 in most parts of the country. This day falls on Hanuman Jayanti, but it is not a nationwide bank holiday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, April 2 is a holiday only in select states for occasions like Maundy Thursday. This means bank branches may remain closed in a few regions such as parts of Kerala, but banks will continue to function normally in most cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Since India follows a state-wise bank holiday system, closures depend on local festivals and observances. Therefore, customers are advised to check their state-specific holiday list before visiting a bank.

Even if banks are closed in some regions, digital services like ATM, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will work as usual.

Note:

April 2, 2026 is not a nationwide bank holiday

Banks are open in most cities

Some states may observe a local holiday

Online banking services remain available

So, for most people, bank branches will be open on April 2, but it’s always better to confirm locally before planning a visit.