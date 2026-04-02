Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Puja Rules, Do’s and Don’ts

Devotees across India are eagerly preparing to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day marks the birth anniversary of Hanuman Ji, the symbol of strength, devotion, and unwavering faith.

In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, coinciding with Chaitra Shukla Purnima. On this auspicious occasion, devotees offer prayers, observe fasts, and perform special rituals to seek blessings for courage, protection, and success.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Ji is worshipped as a powerful deity who removes obstacles and protects devotees from negative energies. Celebrating his birth anniversary is believed to bring positivity, strength, and spiritual growth. Temples witness large gatherings, and devotees chant hymns and perform rituals with deep devotion.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Important Do’s to Follow

If you are planning to observe this sacred day, here are some essential practices to follow:

Begin your fast with a proper sankalp (pledge) to maintain discipline throughout the day.

Maintain purity in thoughts and actions; avoid any negative behavior.

Practice celibacy for spiritual focus and devotion.

Chant the name of Lord Ram, as it is believed to please Hanuman Ji greatly.

Offer sindoor to Hanuman Ji, which holds special religious significance.

Use red flowers, desi ghee, or sesame oil during puja rituals.

Recite sacred texts like the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand for blessings and protection.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Don’ts to Keep in Mind

To maintain the sanctity of the day, devotees are advised to avoid the following:

Do not consume alcohol or intoxicating substances.

Avoid tamasik foods such as non-vegetarian items, onion, garlic, and eggs.

Refrain from wearing black-colored clothes, as it is considered inauspicious.

Avoid arguments, harsh speech, or conflicts with others.

Do not harm animals, especially monkeys, which are closely associated with Hanuman Ji.

Powerful Hanuman Mantras to Chant

Chanting mantras on this day is believed to bring peace, strength, and protection. Here are some powerful chants:

Om Shri Hanumate Namah

Om Sri Vajradehaya Rambhaktaya Vayuputraya Namahstute

Om Anjaneyay Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi, Tanno Hanumant Prachodayat

Bhoot Pishaach Nikat Nahi Aave, Mahavir Jab Naam Sunaave

Sankat Kate Mite Sab Peera, Jo Sumire Hanumat Balbeera

Conclusion

Hanuman Jayanti is not just a festival but a spiritual opportunity to strengthen faith and devotion. By following the right rituals and maintaining discipline, devotees can seek the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman for courage, wisdom, and protection from negativity.