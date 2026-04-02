Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Announced for Hanuman Jayanti Vijaya Yatra on April 2

Hyderabad will witness extensive traffic restrictions on April 2, 2026, due to the grand Hanuman Jayanti procession being organised across the city. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the large-scale religious event.

The main “Vijaya Yatra” procession is scheduled to begin from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will proceed through several key areas before concluding at Tadbund Hanuman Temple. The procession is expected to cover a distance of around 12 kilometres and attract thousands of devotees.

Authorities have announced that vehicular movement will be either restricted or diverted along the procession route from morning till late evening. Traffic curbs are likely to be in effect from around 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, depending on the movement of the rally.

Major areas expected to be affected include Koti, Sultan Bazar, Narayanguda, RTC Crossroads, Paradise, and Secunderabad. Commuters travelling through these routes may face heavy congestion and are advised to plan alternative routes in advance.

Police officials stated that multiple smaller processions from different parts of the city will merge into the main yatra, further increasing traffic pressure. In some zones, restrictions will also apply to heavy vehicles, including buses and goods carriers, to ease congestion.

To manage the situation, Hyderabad Police have deployed a large number of personnel and set up surveillance systems, including CCTV monitoring, barricading, and control rooms. Special teams will be stationed at sensitive locations to ensure law and order.

Authorities have also warned against illegal parking along the procession routes, stating that vehicles violating rules will be towed away. Dedicated parking spaces have been arranged near key locations for devotees attending the event.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with police instructions, avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas, and follow real-time traffic updates shared through official channels. Emergency helplines and traffic control rooms will remain active throughout the day.

Despite the restrictions, officials aim to ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, while minimizing inconvenience to the public.