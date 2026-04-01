April 2 Bank Holiday or not for Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated across India on April 2, 2026, with devotees observing the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman with great devotion. However, many people are confused about whether banks will remain closed on this day.

Are Banks Closed on April 2, 2026?

The answer is no, banks will not be closed in most parts of India on April 2. While Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival, it is not a nationwide bank holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

This means banking services will continue as usual in many states, including major regions like:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Delhi

States Where Banks May Be Closed

Although it is not a national holiday, banks may remain shut in certain states where Hanuman Jayanti is observed more prominently. These can include:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

In these regions, local holidays are declared based on state government decisions and RBI guidelines.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by State

Bank holidays in India are categorized into:

National holidays

State-specific holidays

Negotiable instrument holidays

Since Hanuman Jayanti falls under regional observance, closures depend on the importance of the festival in each state.

What Customers Should Do

Customers are advised to:

Check with their local bank branch for confirmation

Use digital banking services like UPI, net banking, and mobile apps

Plan important transactions in advance if they are in states where banks are closed

Conclusion

While Hanuman Jayanti is widely celebrated on April 2, 2026, banks will remain open in most states, with only a few regions observing a holiday. It is always best to verify local bank schedules to avoid inconvenience.