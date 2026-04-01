Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Easy Bhog Recipes for Festive Offering

Hanuman Jayanti is a special festival celebrated with devotion across India. On this day, devotees offer bhog (prasad) to Lord Hanuman, especially sweets and satvik dishes prepared at home. It is believed that offering his favourite foods brings blessings and positivity.

Here are some simple and traditional bhog recipes you can prepare:

1. Boondi Ladoo

Boondi ladoo is one of the most popular offerings for Lord Hanuman. It is made using besan (gram flour), sugar syrup, and dry fruits. This sweet is considered his favourite and is widely offered in temples.

2. Meethi Boondi

Meethi boondi is a simple sweet dish made with tiny fried gram flour balls soaked in sugar syrup. It is easy to prepare and commonly offered as prasad during the festival.

3. Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoo is another traditional sweet made by roasting gram flour in ghee and mixing it with sugar and cardamom. It is tasty, simple, and perfect for bhog.

4. Jalebi

Jalebi is a festive sweet prepared by deep-frying batter and soaking it in sugar syrup. The saffron (kesari) flavour makes it even more special for celebrations.

5. Kheer

Kheer is a classic Indian dessert made with milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits. It is considered pure and is commonly prepared during religious festivals.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees prepare sweet and satvik dishes like ladoos, boondi, jalebi, and kheer as bhog. These offerings are simple to make and are believed to please Lord Hanuman, bringing blessings and happiness.