Dhurandhar 2 BO: Can It Beat Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2?

As per the latest trade estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned approximately ₹1,435 crore worldwide, marking it as one of the biggest hits of recent times. The film is expected to comfortably cross the ₹1,500 crore mark in the coming days.

However, surpassing the collections of industry giants like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion appears unlikely at this stage.

Tough Competition with All-Time Blockbusters

To overtake Pushpa 2, the film would need to reach around ₹1,800 crore, which seems difficult given that it has already completed two weeks in theatres. Crossing the ₹2,000 crore milestone set by Baahubali 2 looks even more challenging.

Despite these hurdles, the film’s performance remains exceptional compared to most releases.

No Major Releases, Advantage Continues

One of the factors working in favour of the film is the lack of major Hindi releases until mid-April. This gives Dhurandhar 2 a clear window to continue attracting audiences and boosting its collections.

Based on current trends, the movie is likely to finish its theatrical run as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, potentially securing the fourth position behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Adithya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes:

R. Madhavan

Akshaye Khanna

Arjun Rampal

Sanjay Dutt

Sara Arjun

The film blends action, espionage, and drama, which has contributed to its strong audience response.

Conclusion

While Dhurandhar 2 may not surpass the records set by the biggest Indian films, its box office journey has been remarkable. With steady collections and minimal competition, it is set to remain one of the top-grossing films in Indian cinema.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film