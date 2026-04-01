Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is making headlines not just for its box office success but also for its massive OTT deal. The film, which released in theatres on March 19, 2026, is expected to arrive on OTT after its theatrical run.

Unlike the first part, which streamed on Netflix, the sequel will premiere on JioHotstar. This marks a major shift in streaming platforms for the franchise.

The biggest highlight is the film’s OTT deal value, which is reportedly around ₹150 crore. This is almost double the amount paid for the first part, showing the huge demand and popularity of the sequel.

Reports suggest that the movie could start streaming online around late May to June 2026, following the usual 6–8 week gap after theatrical release.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the biggest OTT deals in recent times, thanks to its strong box office performance and massive fan interest.