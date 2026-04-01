YS Jagan: Not Against Amaravati, People Must Know the Facts

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (April 1) said that people should know the facts about the Amaravati capital issue. Addressing a media conference at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, Jagan raised a series of questions over the policies and decisions related to Amaravati.

He questioned whether the term “capital” is even mentioned in the Constitution and asked what Chandrababu Naidu had achieved in Amaravati despite serving as Chief Minister for seven years. Jagan also sought clarity on whether the promises made to farmers who gave their lands for the capital were fulfilled.

Taking a sharp dig, Jagan asked whether Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh had genuinely stayed committed to the Amaravati region over the past 12 years, pointing out that they continue to operate from elsewhere and frequently travel by special flights. He asserted that the YSRCP has never been against Amaravati or any region of the state.

Jagan termed the Assembly resolution on Amaravati a “drama” and said even Minister Parthasarathy had stated that such a resolution was not necessary. He reiterated that the Constitution does not mention the term “capital” and alleged that governance under Chandrababu Naidu revolves around corruption and exploitation. He further remarked that Chandrababu being Chief Minister is unfortunate for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Citing examples, Jagan said that the Centre did not decide the capitals of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and those states chose their capitals independently. He again questioned what tangible progress was made in Amaravati during Chandrababu’s tenure and whether farmers’ concerns were addressed.

Highlighting financial concerns, Jagan said that as per Chandrababu’s own estimates, infrastructure like roads and drainage would cost around ₹2 crore per acre. For 1 lakh acres, this would amount to ₹2 lakh crore, raising the question of where such massive funds would come from. He warned that the costs would only escalate further.

Jagan also questioned why the master plan was being altered after 2019 and pointed out that Amaravati was once projected as a “world-class city,” but is now being described as something that may end up as a municipality. He further noted claims that land prices could range between ₹11,000 to ₹14,000 per square foot and questioned what was actually discussed during the five-and-a-half-hour Assembly debate.

Alleging large-scale irregularities, Jagan said that corruption is taking place in broad daylight in the name of the capital and accused Chandrababu of creating distractions to divert attention. He reiterated that YSRCP is not against any region of the state and expressed concern over the lack of discussion in the Legislative Council, claiming that there is fear that members may expose corruption.

He concluded by stating that legislatures are meant to make laws and also have the authority to amend them.