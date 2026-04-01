Newly Married Vijay and Rashmika Attend Wedding Together

The popular Tollywood couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently made a charming appearance at a family wedding, grabbing attention on social media. The duo was joined by Anand Deverakonda, who shared glimpses from the celebration online.

The pictures, which also feature Vijay’s mother, quickly gained traction, with fans delighted to see the couple attending a wedding together for the first time after their marriage.

First Public Appearance After Marriage

This marks one of the first occasions where Vijay and Rashmika were spotted together at a family function following their wedding. Their presence added sparkle to the celebration, and their candid moments from the event have been widely shared across social media platforms.

Fans have been especially excited to see the newly married couple enjoying time with family and friends.

Grand Wedding in Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot earlier this year on February 26, 2026, in a lavish ceremony held in Udaipur. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by close family members and loved ones.

Following the ceremony, the couple shared their wedding pictures online, which were met with overwhelming love from fans.

Recently, Rashmika expressed her surprise at how quickly time has passed since their wedding, mentioning in a social media post that it already feels like a month has flown by.

Upcoming Film Together

On the professional front, the couple is set to appear together in their upcoming film Ranabali. The project is currently under production, with shooting progressing at a brisk pace.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry once again.

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