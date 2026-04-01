Jagan Exposes Chandrababu, Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan Over Amaravati

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in “daylight looting” in the name of the state capital.

Addressing a media conference in Tadepalli, Jagan questioned whether Chandrababu had genuinely stayed in Amaravati over the past 12 years. He also asked where the families of Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh are currently residing, pointing out that they have largely stayed away from the region.

Jagan said that even before 2019, they frequently travelled between Amaravati and Hyderabad, and claimed that the same pattern continues even now. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh do not stay in Amaravati for more than a few days and continue to rely on special flights. He reiterated that the YSRCP is not against Amaravati or any region in the state and accused Chandrababu of misleading people with exaggerated claims.

Highlighting financial aspects, Jagan questioned how much Chandrababu had actually spent on Amaravati so far. He said that between 2014 and 2019, around ₹5,335 crore was spent, while in the past two years, loans amounting to ₹47,000 crore were raised in the name of Amaravati. Overall, he stated that only about ₹8,000 crore had been spent in seven years.

Jagan raised doubts over the feasibility of the project, asking how long it would take to spend ₹2 lakh crore at this pace. He also questioned whether Amaravati can truly become a self-financed capital and expressed concern over the impact such massive spending would have on welfare and development across the rest of the state.