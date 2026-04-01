Carmeni Selvam on April 3: Film Has Important Message

Carmeni Selvam is a bilingual film made in Telugu and Tamil under the Pathway Productions banner, produced by Arun Rangarajulu and directed by Ram Chakri. Versatile actor Samuthirakani plays the lead role, while Gautham Vasudev Menon appears in a key role. The film also stars Lakshmi Priya, Abhinaya, Karthik Kumar, Badava Gopi, Kothandam, Karan Chakravarthi, Shankara Narayanan V, and Haritha Parakod in important roles. The movie is set for a grand theatrical release on April 3 in both Telugu and Tamil, distributed by PVR INOX Pictures.

On this occasion, director Ram Chakri shared his thoughts:

“I watched ‘Arya’ as my first Telugu film. After that, I watched ‘Anand’ and ‘Godavari.’ At that time, I understood one thing very clearly, the Telugu film industry beautifully embraces two very different storytelling styles. On one side, there are energetic, commercial films like ‘Arya,’ and on the other, there are realistic, heart-touching films like ‘Anand’ and ‘Godavari’ by Sekhar Kammula. That balance inspired me a lot.

I never got the opportunity to work directly with Sekhar Kammula garu, but I consider him my teacher and mentor. I learned a great deal by watching his films. I also thank my directing mentor KV Guhan garu. Both of them have been major sources of inspiration for me.

Coming to ‘Carmeni Selvan,’ the film is based on middle-class life. Everyone who watches it will connect with the story. Especially for those who are struggling with debt, this film will give them courage. Debt is quite common in middle-class families, and we are showing how it affects relationships within the family and the decisions they make. The film is very realistic.

Samuthirakani garu has brought out every shade of his character brilliantly. As a middle-class husband and father, he has delivered a deeply emotional performance. Along with him, Gautham Menon garu, Lakshmi Priya, and Abhinaya have also delivered performances that will impress the audience.

Our technical team has been very supportive. When it comes to music, we are introducing a new concept for this film. Under the title ‘Music as a Service,’ our music director Ramanujan and his team worked collaboratively. They believe music is not just the work of a composer or singers, but a collective effort involving instrumentalists, sound engineers, mixing teams, and many other technicians. Through this concept, our goal is to give credit and share revenue with everyone who contributed to each song. This is our small effort to recognize the real heroes behind the music.

Our DOP Yuvaraj Dakshan and editor Jagan have great experience. When you watch the film in theaters, you will understand how grandly we have presented the story visually.

I would also like to thank our producer Arun Rangarajulu garu for believing in this story and supporting us in making the film with high quality.

Through this film, I want to convey an important message. Many elders in families are working abroad while their families stay here. I sincerely request them to return and spend time with their families at least once or twice a year. This film will connect strongly with every middle-class family.”