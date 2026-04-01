Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Date and Time: Puja Muhurat and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most revered festivals in India, celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering faith in Lord Ram. After the recent celebrations of Ram Navami, devotees across the country are now eagerly preparing for Hanuman Jayanti in April 2026.

When is Hanuman Jayanti in 2026?

In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, which falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Chaitra month.

Purnima Tithi Begins: 07:06 AM on April 1, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 07:41 AM on April 2, 2026

Shubh Muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti

Devotees can perform puja during the early morning auspicious time:

Puja Muhurat: 06:10 AM to 07:44 AM

This period is considered ideal for offering prayers and seeking blessings from Lord Hanuman.

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti holds great spiritual significance as it celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who represents courage, loyalty, and devotion. He is widely regarded as an eternal being (Chiranjeevi) and a devoted follower of Lord Ram.

Lord Hanuman is also known by several names such as:

Kesari Nandan

Anjani Putra

Pawan Putra (son of the wind god)

According to Hindu beliefs, he is considered an incarnation (Rudra Avatar) of Lord Shiva and is blessed with Ashta Siddhis (eight supernatural powers) and Nav Nidhis (nine divine treasures).

Stories from ancient texts highlight his extraordinary strength and devotion, especially his crucial role in assisting Lord Ram during the battle against Ravana.

How is Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated?

The festival is observed with deep devotion and enthusiasm across India. Devotees follow several rituals to honour Lord Hanuman:

Lighting a diya with jasmine oil in front of his idol

Chanting prayers such as Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand

Visiting temples and offering sindoor, coconut, sweets, and betel leaves

Observing fasts to seek blessings and protection

Organising Sundar Kand recitations at home

Temples are beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and special prayers are conducted throughout the day.

Conclusion

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 is a significant occasion for devotees to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings for strength, courage, and protection. With rituals, prayers, and temple visits, the festival brings a sense of devotion and positivity among people across the country.

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