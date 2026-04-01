Important Days in April 2026: Full List for Exams and GK

April 2026 is filled with a wide range of important dates, making it a crucial month for students preparing for competitive exams and anyone interested in general knowledge. The month includes a blend of international observances, national events, historical milestones, and popular festivals celebrated across India.

For aspirants of exams like SSC, Banking, UPSC, and other government tests, keeping track of these important days can be extremely helpful for revision and scoring better.

Why April Is Important for General Awareness

April stands out as a key month due to the number of significant global and national events it hosts. From health awareness campaigns to cultural festivals, the variety of topics makes it highly relevant for exam preparation.

Major observances such as World Health Day and Earth Day are frequently asked in exams. Similarly, important Indian occasions like Ambedkar Jayanti and National Panchayati Raj Day also hold high importance.

In addition, the month is rich in cultural celebrations, including Hanuman Jayanti, Vishu, Baisakhi, and Akshaya Tritiya.

List of Important Days in April 2026

Here is a simplified and easy-to-follow list of key dates:

April 1: Odisha Day, Hanuman Jayanti

April 2: World Autism Awareness Day

April 3: Good Friday

April 5: National Maritime Day, Easter Sunday

April 7: World Health Day

April 11: National Safe Motherhood Day

April 13: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Memorial Day

April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Puthandu

April 15: Poila Baisakh, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day

April 17: World Haemophilia Day

April 18: World Heritage Day

April 21: National Civil Services Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day

April 22: Earth Day

April 23: World Book and Copyright Day

April 24: National Panchayati Raj Day

April 25: World Malaria Day

April 30: Akshaya Tritiya

Useful for Students and Aspirants

These dates are not just important from an academic perspective but also help in building awareness about global issues, historical events, and cultural diversity. Questions related to such observances are commonly seen in:

General awareness sections

Current affairs quizzes

Government job examinations

Regular revision of these days can improve both knowledge and confidence during exams.

Conclusion

April 2026 offers a comprehensive mix of important days that are highly valuable for exam preparation and general learning. From international awareness campaigns to major Indian festivals, the month provides a wide scope for understanding key events.

Staying updated with these dates can give students an edge in competitive exams while also enhancing their overall awareness of significant happenings around the world.

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