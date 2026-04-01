Important Days in April 2026: Full List for Exams and GK
April 2026 is filled with a wide range of important dates, making it a crucial month for students preparing for competitive exams and anyone interested in general knowledge. The month includes a blend of international observances, national events, historical milestones, and popular festivals celebrated across India.
For aspirants of exams like SSC, Banking, UPSC, and other government tests, keeping track of these important days can be extremely helpful for revision and scoring better.
Why April Is Important for General Awareness
April stands out as a key month due to the number of significant global and national events it hosts. From health awareness campaigns to cultural festivals, the variety of topics makes it highly relevant for exam preparation.
Major observances such as World Health Day and Earth Day are frequently asked in exams. Similarly, important Indian occasions like Ambedkar Jayanti and National Panchayati Raj Day also hold high importance.
In addition, the month is rich in cultural celebrations, including Hanuman Jayanti, Vishu, Baisakhi, and Akshaya Tritiya.
List of Important Days in April 2026
Here is a simplified and easy-to-follow list of key dates:
- April 1: Odisha Day, Hanuman Jayanti
- April 2: World Autism Awareness Day
- April 3: Good Friday
- April 5: National Maritime Day, Easter Sunday
- April 7: World Health Day
- April 11: National Safe Motherhood Day
- April 13: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Memorial Day
- April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Puthandu
- April 15: Poila Baisakh, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day
- April 17: World Haemophilia Day
- April 18: World Heritage Day
- April 21: National Civil Services Day, World Creativity and Innovation Day
- April 22: Earth Day
- April 23: World Book and Copyright Day
- April 24: National Panchayati Raj Day
- April 25: World Malaria Day
- April 30: Akshaya Tritiya
Useful for Students and Aspirants
These dates are not just important from an academic perspective but also help in building awareness about global issues, historical events, and cultural diversity. Questions related to such observances are commonly seen in:
- General awareness sections
- Current affairs quizzes
- Government job examinations
Regular revision of these days can improve both knowledge and confidence during exams.
Conclusion
April 2026 offers a comprehensive mix of important days that are highly valuable for exam preparation and general learning. From international awareness campaigns to major Indian festivals, the month provides a wide scope for understanding key events.
Staying updated with these dates can give students an edge in competitive exams while also enhancing their overall awareness of significant happenings around the world.