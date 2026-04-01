Sharwanand's Biker: Poor Buzz Worrying Makers

Sharwanand’s Biker is currently carrying relatively low buzz, especially when compared to the stronger pre-release hype of his earlier films. Even his Sankranti release Nari Nari Naduma Murari enjoyed decent anticipation and went on to perform well at the box office, backed by positive word of mouth.

With just two days to go for release, the lack of momentum around Biker is becoming a concern for the makers. Both Sharwa and UV Creations have previously delivered successful films like Run Raja Run, Express Raja, and Mahanubhavudu. However, the response to Biker, directed by debutant Abhilash Reddy, has been underwhelming so far.

There is no denying that Sharwa has put in intense effort for the film, undergoing a significant transformation. But effort alone may not be enough to guarantee success. Ultimately, the film’s fate will depend on its writing and narration.

This is also a crucial project for UV Creations, which has faced a few setbacks recently. With Prabhas stepping in to promote the film, the team is hoping for a turnaround. It remains to be seen what Biker has in store at the box office.