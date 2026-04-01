Chiranjeevi Behind Peddi Postponement?

Ever since the news of postponement of Ram Charan's most-awaited film Peddi broke out, strong rumours have been circulating on social media platforms. It is buzzed that Chiranjeevi is behind the postponement of Peddi.

Apparently, Chiranjeevi raised a few concerns related to Peddi scenes and suggested some key changes. Chiru wanted director Buchi Babu to further improve Peddi as it has a lot of potential.

The team has reportedly considered Chiru's inputs and welcomed them positively. With this, Peddi has been postponed to June last week, possibly to June 25, 2026. Peddi team is maintaining stoic silence on the rumours surrounding the film and the postponement news. The new release date is awaited from Peddi team.