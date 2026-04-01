Hyderabad Real Estate Sees 16% Fall in Housing Sales in Early 2026

Hyderabad’s real estate market has witnessed a slowdown in the first quarter of 2026, with housing sales falling by 16% compared to the same period last year. The decline was recorded during the January to March (Q1) quarter, according to a recent market report.

The drop in sales indicates that fewer residential properties were sold in the city during this period. Experts say that rising property prices, high interest rates, and cautious buyer sentiment are the main reasons behind this slowdown. Many potential buyers are delaying their purchase decisions due to financial concerns and market uncertainty.

The report also points out that this trend is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Several major cities across India have seen a dip in housing sales during the same period, suggesting a broader slowdown in the real estate sector.

Despite the decline, Hyderabad continues to remain a key real estate destination, especially for IT professionals and investors. Areas like HITEC City, Gachibowli, and Kukatpally still attract demand, but the overall pace of sales has reduced compared to last year.

Real estate experts believe that the market may gradually recover in the coming months, depending on interest rates, economic conditions, and buyer confidence. For now, the drop in sales highlights a temporary pause in the city’s otherwise strong housing market.