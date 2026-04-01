Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Hyderabad Procession: Security and Traffic Updates

Authorities in Hyderabad have stepped up preparations ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti procession scheduled for April 2, 2026. As part of precautionary measures, several mosques located along the procession routes have been covered with large cloth sheets to maintain harmony and prevent any untoward incidents.

Areas such as Afzal Gunj and Charminar have witnessed these arrangements, which are part of standard practices followed during major religious events in the city.

Extensive Security Arrangements in Place

To ensure the smooth conduct of the procession, Hyderabad City Police have made elaborate security arrangements. A high-level coordination meeting was recently held under the supervision of Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar, involving officials and event organisers.

Police officials stated that nearly 168 processions from different parts of the city are expected to merge into the main rally. To manage the large gathering, around 3,000 police personnel, along with additional security forces, will be deployed across key locations.

Special attention is being given to sensitive areas and religious sites, with increased surveillance and monitoring.

Precautions Regarding Idol Heights

Officials have also issued specific guidelines regarding the height of idols carried during the procession. As the route includes flyovers and railway bridges, organisers have been asked to ensure that the idols comply with safety limits to avoid any accidents or disruptions.

Traffic Diversions and Public Advisory

To reduce inconvenience for commuters, traffic diversions will be implemented across major routes in advance. Residents are advised to follow traffic updates and cooperate with authorities during the event.

Police have also urged the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activity. Additionally, strict warnings have been issued against spreading false information on social media, with authorities stating that action will be taken against those sharing misleading content.

Focus on Peaceful Celebrations

With large crowds expected, the primary focus remains on maintaining peace and ensuring that the celebrations pass without any incidents. Authorities and organisers are working closely to ensure that the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Hyderabad is conducted in a safe and orderly manner.