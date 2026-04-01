Dhurandhar Director’s Cut Buzz: 7.5-Hour Runtime Sparks IMAX Release Rumours

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town after rumours surfaced about a massive director’s cut version with a runtime of nearly 7 hours and 30 minutes. The news quickly went viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans. However, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding this extended version.

The film is already known for its grand scale and lengthy storytelling. Reports suggest that the story was initially planned as a single long narrative, which may have later been split into parts for theatrical release. This has led to speculation that a much longer version of the film could exist.

As per the ongoing buzz, the director’s cut might include extra scenes, deleted footage, and more detailed character development that were not shown in the theatrical version. Fans believe such a version would offer a deeper and more complete viewing experience.

There are also rumours that the extended cut could be released in IMAX format, which would enhance the visual appeal. However, this claim too remains unverified and is part of online speculation.

Industry insiders say that a film with such a long runtime would be difficult to release in theatres. If a director’s cut is planned, it is more likely to be released on OTT platforms or in multiple parts rather than as a single long film.

For now, all updates about the Dhurandhar director’s cut remain speculative, and fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers.