Band Melam Team Blames Reviews at Thanks Meet

At the success meet of Band Melam last night, several actors and the director expressed concerns about film reviews and their impact. Some felt that negative reviews can significantly affect a film’s performance, while one actor even made a sarcastic remark questioning why reviewers were not “managed.” Another speaker suggested that critics could consider waiting a few days before sharing their opinions.

At the same time, there is another perspective to consider. The team reunited the popular “Court” pair, banking on their earlier success to attract audiences. While the lead pair’s chemistry continues to have appeal, it may not be enough on its own. Today’s audiences increasingly look for strong storytelling and engaging narration alongside familiar faces.

The debate around reviews also highlights a broader reality. Reviews—whether positive or negative—generally reflect how a film is perceived by viewers. In addition to reviews, audiences also rely on trailers, songs, and word of mouth before deciding to watch a film.