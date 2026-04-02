Gold Price Today, April 2: Check Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi Prices

Gold prices in India have come down today, April 2, after several days of increase, giving some relief to buyers. Along with gold, silver prices have also dropped. Experts say that changes in global market conditions and investor sentiment are the main reasons behind this decline.

Gold Prices Today (10 grams)

Here are the latest gold rates in major cities:

Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

22 Carat: ₹1,38,800 (↓ ₹1,400)

24 Carat: ₹1,51,420 (↓ ₹1,530)

Chennai

22 Carat: ₹1,39,500 (↓ ₹1,090)

24 Carat: ₹1,52,180 (↓ ₹1,000)

Delhi

22 Carat: ₹1,38,950 (↓ ₹1,400)

24 Carat: ₹1,51,570 (↓ ₹1,530)

Mumbai, Bengaluru

22 Carat: ₹1,38,800 (↓ ₹1,400)

24 Carat: ₹1,51,420 (↓ ₹1,530)

Silver Prices Today

Silver prices have also decreased in most cities.

Average Silver Rate: Around ₹96,000 per kg (price may vary slightly by city)

Overall trend: Downward

Why Prices Fell

Gold and silver prices change daily based on international markets. Today’s drop is mainly due to changes in global demand and investor behavior.

Conclusion

The fall in gold and silver prices is good news for buyers. If you are planning to buy gold or invest, this could be a good time. However, prices may change again depending on market conditions.

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