Ramayana 2026 First Look: Rama Glimpse Out Now

The first glimpse of Ramayana Part One was officially unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, marking the beginning of promotions for one of the most anticipated Indian films.

Backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic releases of 2026. The first part of this epic project is scheduled to hit theatres later this year.

‘Rama Glimpse’ Impresses Fans

The teaser, titled “Rama”, was released online and immediately caught the attention of fans across the country. Social media platforms were filled with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” as viewers reacted to the visuals.

The short clip showcases a mix of action, grand visuals, and glimpses of key characters. It hints at large-scale storytelling, powerful battle sequences, and mythical elements that bring the epic tale to life.

Message Behind the Film

While sharing the teaser, Namit Malhotra highlighted the deeper meaning behind the character of Lord Rama. He described Rama as a symbol of selflessness, duty, and righteousness.

According to him, Rama’s life represents choosing responsibility over personal desires and working for the greater good. His story continues to inspire people and reflects the belief in goodness, peace, and humanity.

A Visual Spectacle in the Making

The teaser has been praised for its stunning visuals and cinematic scale. From intense battle scenes to detailed world-building, the film promises a grand experience for audiences.

The clip also carries a powerful message, portraying Rama as a timeless hero who appears whenever the world faces chaos. It celebrates his legacy as a protector and a symbol of truth and courage.

Release Plans

Ramayana Part One is expected to release during the Diwali 2026 festive season, making it one of the biggest box-office events of the year.

Conclusion

With its first glimpse receiving a strong response, Ramayana Part One has already generated huge excitement among audiences. The film aims to present a modern cinematic version of the ancient epic while staying true to its emotional and spiritual essence.

Also read: Maundy Thursday 2026: Last Supper, Foot Washing, Importance