Maundy Thursday 2026: Last Supper, Foot Washing, Importance

Maundy Thursday is a significant day in the Christian calendar, observed just before Easter Sunday. It remembers the final meal shared by Jesus Christ with his disciples, known as the Last Supper.

The word “Maundy” comes from the Latin term mandatum, which means “command.” It reflects the message given by Jesus during the Last Supper — to love and serve one another.

Why Maundy Thursday is Important

Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of an important period in Christianity known as the Holy Week, leading to Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

This day highlights three key moments:

The Last Supper: Jesus introduced the practice of Holy Communion, where bread and wine symbolize his body and blood.

Act of Humility: Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, teaching the value of humility and service.

Message of Love: He instructed his followers to love one another selflessly, which remains a core teaching in Christianity.

Traditions Followed on Maundy Thursday

Different Christian communities observe the day in various ways, but some common traditions include:

Holy Communion (Eucharist): Devotees attend church services and take part in the sharing of bread and wine in remembrance of the Last Supper.

Foot Washing Ceremony: Many churches recreate the act of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet, symbolizing humility and compassion.

Special Church Services: Evening prayers and services are held, often reflecting on the final hours of Jesus before his crucifixion.

Altar Rituals: In some churches, the altar is cleared after the service to represent the solemn events that follow.

Symbolism of Foot Washing

The practice of washing feet carries deep meaning. It represents kindness, equality, and the willingness to serve others. In several traditions, priests wash the feet of twelve individuals to honor the twelve apostles and remember Jesus’ actions.

Conclusion

Maundy Thursday is a day of reflection and devotion. It reminds believers of the importance of love, humility, and selfless service. As it leads into Good Friday and Easter Sunday, the day encourages people to prepare spiritually and embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ.

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