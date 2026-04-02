Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 3, 2026 for Good Friday?

Banks across India will remain closed on April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday, as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar.

Good Friday is a widely observed public holiday, and bank branches in most states and major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai will not function on this day.

Since it is a nationwide holiday under the RBI list, customers will not be able to access physical banking services such as branch visits, cheque clearances, or in-person transactions. However, digital services like ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking will continue to work without any interruption.

Customers are advised to complete important banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience.