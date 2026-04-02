Vijay Antony’s Vanda Devullu: Idhi Kalano Song Out

After delivering a blockbuster like Bichagadu, the multi-talented Vijay Antony is teaming up once again with director Sasi for their upcoming film Vanda Devullu. The project is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner, presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Fatima Vijay Antony. The film features Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay, Kavya, Shakthi, Padini, Karnas, Balaji Sakthivel, Divakar, Aruldoss, Bucks, Vinodhini, Munishkanth, and Kodangi Vadivel in key roles.

The recently released first-look poster has already generated strong buzz, especially with the intense, mass-appeal appearances of Vijay Antony and Swasika receiving terrific response. Now, the team has unveiled the soothing melody ‘Idi Kalano’, and it has instantly struck a chord with listeners.

Balaji Sriram’s composition stands out as the heart of the song. The tune flows like a gentle breeze. It’s soft, immersive, and emotionally resonant. The arrangement beautifully blends subtle orchestration with a warm melodic structure, allowing the emotions to breathe. The interplay of strings and soft percussion elevates the romantic mood, making it a classic Vijay Antony–style soulful number with a fresh musical texture.

Lyricist Bhashyasree contributes deeply poetic lines that perfectly capture the delicate emotions of love, longing, and dreamlike connection. His writing paints vivid emotional imagery, making the song feel intimate and heartfelt. The soothing vocals of Shibhi Srinivasan and Sireesha Bhagavatula further enrich the song. Their voices complement each other beautifully, delivering a calm yet emotionally charged performance. The tenderness in their rendition amplifies the song’s romantic flavour, making every note linger in the listener’s mind.

The visuals featuring Vijay Antony and Swasika add another layer of charm. Their screen presence, subtle expressions, and the graceful way they portray their blooming affection make the song visually captivating.

SB Darshan Kirlosh handles the cinematography. Balaji Sriram is the music director, Harish Yuvaraj serves as the editor, and Bhashyasree has penned the dialogues.

The team promises more exciting updates in the coming weeks. Vanda Devullu is gearing up for a grand summer release in May, aiming to delight audiences as a special seasonal treat.