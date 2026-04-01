YS Jagan on Amaravati: Where Will 2 Lakh Crore Come From?

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun his media interaction on the Amaravati capital issue. Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan launched a strong attack on Chandrababu Naidu and his associates, alleging an organised scam surrounding the Amaravati capital project.

In a scathing critique, he questioned Chandrababu’s policies and raised key concerns over Amaravati. He asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh deserve to know the truth about the capital project.

YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights

In Amaravati, even for roads and drainage, it costs about ₹2 crore per acre

Where will ₹2 lakh crore come from?

These figures are based on Chandrababu’s own calculations

At that rate, for 1 lakh acres, ₹2 lakh crore is needed

So, where will ₹2 lakh crore come from?

This ₹2 lakh crore cost will keep increasing further

Why is the master plan being changed after 2019?

Earlier, Chandrababu promoted it as a world-class city

Now why is it being said it will remain just a municipality?

₹2 crore per acre is being spent just for roads and drainage

The Centre did not decide the capitals of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand

Those states decided their capitals on their own

After being CM for seven years, what did Chandrababu do for Amaravati?

Were the promises made to farmers who gave their lands fulfilled?

Why is Amaravati being expanded continuously?

People should know the facts about Amaravati

Chandrababu being CM is unfortunate for the people of AP

The Assembly resolution on Amaravati is just a drama

The word ‘capital’ is not even mentioned in the Constitution

In Chandrababu’s view, governance means exploitation and corruption

People should know the truth about Amaravati

YS Jagan Press Meet on Amaravati