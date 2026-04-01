YS Jagan on Amaravati: Where Will 2 Lakh Crore Come From?
YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun his media interaction on the Amaravati capital issue. Speaking from the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan launched a strong attack on Chandrababu Naidu and his associates, alleging an organised scam surrounding the Amaravati capital project.
In a scathing critique, he questioned Chandrababu’s policies and raised key concerns over Amaravati. He asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh deserve to know the truth about the capital project.
YS Jagan Press Meet Highlights
- In Amaravati, even for roads and drainage, it costs about ₹2 crore per acre
- Where will ₹2 lakh crore come from?
- These figures are based on Chandrababu’s own calculations
- At that rate, for 1 lakh acres, ₹2 lakh crore is needed
- So, where will ₹2 lakh crore come from?
- This ₹2 lakh crore cost will keep increasing further
- Why is the master plan being changed after 2019?
- Earlier, Chandrababu promoted it as a world-class city
- Now why is it being said it will remain just a municipality?
- ₹2 crore per acre is being spent just for roads and drainage
- The Centre did not decide the capitals of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand
- Those states decided their capitals on their own
- After being CM for seven years, what did Chandrababu do for Amaravati?
- Were the promises made to farmers who gave their lands fulfilled?
- Why is Amaravati being expanded continuously?
- People should know the facts about Amaravati
- Chandrababu being CM is unfortunate for the people of AP
- The Assembly resolution on Amaravati is just a drama
- The word ‘capital’ is not even mentioned in the Constitution
- In Chandrababu’s view, governance means exploitation and corruption
- People should know the truth about Amaravati
YS Jagan Press Meet on Amaravati