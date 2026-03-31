Jagan Meets Gurazala Victims Families, Slams TDP Over Red Book Rule

Amid growing allegations of political violence in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders from the Gurazala constituency in Palnadu district met former Chief Minister and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, raising serious concerns over law and order under the TDP government.

During the meeting, Akuri Venkata Reddy, a YSRCP leader from Ramapuram in Dachepalli mandal, narrated a recent murder attempt on him, allegedly carried out by TDP supporters. He claimed that he was brutally attacked and sustained severe injuries, pointing to what the party describes as a pattern of targeted violence against its cadre.

Family members of YSRCP activists Kakumanu Bhavana Rishi and Bhuvanagiri Srinivasa Rao from Charlagudipadu village also met Jagan, seeking justice for their kin who were killed in February. The victims, belonging to the Padmashali BC community, were allegedly murdered by TDP groups. Their families stated that the killings were politically motivated and accused the ruling establishment of failing to protect opposition workers.

The grieving families expressed anguish over their loss, stating that their loved ones were targeted solely for their association with YSRCP, leaving their families shattered and without support.

Responding to their concerns, Jagan assured that the party would stand firmly with the victims and provide full legal support through its legal cell. He also alleged that the current law enforcement machinery is failing to act impartially, accusing the police of allowing a “climate of fear and lawlessness” to persist.

The developments have intensified political tensions in the region, with YSRCP leaders accusing the TDP government of not doing enough to curb violence against opposition members.

Several local leaders, including former Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and other party representatives, were present at the meeting.