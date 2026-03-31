Kathanar Trailer: Anushka Shetty Shines in Mythical Fantasy

The trailer of Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an ambitious period fantasy rooted in myth and folklore. While the film is headlined by Jayasurya as the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, it is Anushka Shetty’s striking presence that stands out, adding significant weight to the project.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film explores a mystical world inspired by Kerala’s legends. The trailer opens with the historic backdrop of Kanthalloor Saala and gradually shifts into a darker, atmospheric setting in ancient Venad, where supernatural forces threaten the land. At the center of this conflict is Kathanar, portrayed as a spiritual protector.

However, Anushka Shetty’s role as Kalliyankattu Neeli, a powerful Yakshi, emerges as a major highlight. Her intense screen presence and haunting aura bring a sense of mystery and tension, positioning her character as a key force in the narrative. Marking her Malayalam debut, Anushka appears to have a substantial and impactful role that contrasts sharply with the protagonist’s spiritual strength.

Backed by producer Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, the film is mounted on a large scale, uncommon for Malayalam cinema. The ensemble cast includes Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy, Devika Sanjay, Harish Uthaman, Vineeth, Nitish Bharadwaj, Srikanth Murali, and Kulprit Yadav.

The screenplay is co-written by Rojin Thomas and R. Ramanand, with Neil D’Cunha handling cinematography and Rahul Subrahmanian composing the music. The film makes extensive use of virtual production and VFX, aiming to deliver a visually rich cinematic experience, supported by Rajeevan’s production design.

Planned for a wide monsoon release, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer will be released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English, among others. With its blend of folklore, scale, and strong performances—especially Anushka Shetty’s—Kathanar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films from Malayalam cinema.

Watch Kathanar Telugu Trailer Here