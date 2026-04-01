School Holidays in April 2026 in India: Full List of Dates

As the new academic year 2026–27 approaches, students and parents are eagerly looking forward to the list of school holidays in April 2026. The month brings a combination of festival holidays, weekends, and regional observances, offering several breaks for students across India.

While the number of holidays may differ from one state to another, April includes some major national and regional occasions that are commonly observed by schools and colleges.

School Holidays in April 2026

April begins with a mix of official and festive holidays that may lead to school closures in many regions. Here are some important dates to keep in mind:

April 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Annual bank closing day; a few schools may remain closed depending on local decisions

April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday – a gazetted holiday observed nationwide

April 5, 2026 (Sunday): Easter – falls on a Sunday but still widely celebrated

April 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti – observed across India

Also coincides with Baisakhi and Vishu

April 15, 2026 (Wednesday): Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day – regional holidays

April 17, 2026 (Friday): Chandrashekhar Jayanti – observed in select states

These occasions may create extended weekends in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka depending on local calendars.

Do All Schools Remain Closed?

Not necessarily. School holidays in April 2026 will vary based on:

State government notifications

Education boards like CBSE, ICSE, and state boards

Individual school management decisions

Some schools—especially private institutions—may stay open on certain days or adjust schedules instead of declaring full holidays.

Summer Vacation 2026: When Will It Begin?

As temperatures start rising across India in April, many schools begin making changes to their daily schedules. In hotter regions, schools may:

Start early morning classes

Reduce school hours

Announce early summer breaks

In several states, summer vacation may begin in the last week of April, although the full vacation period is generally expected to start by mid-May 2026.

Typically, summer holidays last between 30 to 45 days, with most schools reopening in:

June 2026 (in northern and central regions)

Late June or early July 2026 (in southern and coastal areas)

Important Advice for Students and Parents

Since holiday schedules differ across regions, it is always best to:

Check school circulars and official notices

Refer to academic calendars issued by boards

Stay updated with local government announcements

This ensures you don’t miss any important updates regarding school holidays or schedule changes.

Conclusion

April 2026 offers a good number of school holidays due to festivals and regional events, along with the possibility of early summer breaks in some states. While major holidays like Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti will be widely observed, other holidays depend on local traditions and school policies.

Students can look forward to short breaks and long weekends before the extended summer vacation begins.