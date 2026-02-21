Trump Slams US Supreme Court Over Tariff Ruling, Announces Fresh 10% Global Duties

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court after it struck down tariffs imposed on several countries, calling the ruling “disgraceful” and “completely wrong.” He criticised the judges in strong terms, accusing them of failing to act in the nation’s best interests.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict on Friday, Trump alleged that the court’s decision was influenced by foreign interests and warned that it would weaken America’s trade position. “This is a shameful judgment. The judges have embarrassed the country and shown no courage to take decisions that benefit the nation,” he said.

Despite the setback, Trump announced that the United States would impose a fresh 10% tariff on imports from countries around the world. He said the decision would take effect immediately and confirmed that he would soon sign the executive orders formalising the move. Trump asserted that the court ruling would not derail his broader trade agenda and emphasised that his administration still had several powerful tools to boost national revenue.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump imposes a 10% global tariff on all countries. pic.twitter.com/42ZGDnMxbR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2026

The Supreme Court’s decision had invalidated tariffs previously imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. In response, Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to introduce the new tariffs. However, the measure will require approval from Congress within 150 days, failing which it will lapse.

"Effective immediately, all National Security TARIFFS, Section 232 and existing Section 301 TARIFFS, remain in place, and in full force and effect. Today I will sign an Order to impose a 10% GLOBAL TARIFF, under Section 122, over and above our normal TARIFFS already being… pic.twitter.com/B3bv5f5KW1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the White House clarified that the new 10% tariff would apply to all trading partners, including India. Officials said the duties were consistent with existing trade agreements and would remain in force until alternative legal authority is established.

Responding to questions at a press briefing, a White House official said the new tariff would temporarily replace those imposed under the IEEPA framework. The official added that all partner countries were expected to comply with agreed trade obligations.

The administration described the move as part of Trump’s broader protectionist trade policy aimed at addressing unfair trade practices and reducing the US trade deficit. Officials said the decision was intended to restore balance in international trade and safeguard America’s economic interests.