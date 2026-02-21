YS Jagan Attends Wedding of Former APIIC Chairman’s Son in Bengaluru

YS Jagan continues to draw significant public attention wherever he appears. Recently, he was the cynosure of all eyes at the wedding of YS Sahil, son of YS Sunil Reddy, in Chennai, where large crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Once again, Jagan emerged as the centre of attraction at another wedding ceremony held in Bengaluru.

Jagan attended the wedding of the son of former APIIC Chairman and YSRCP leader Sreeghakollapu Sivarama Subrahmanyam from Rajamahendravaram. The ceremony took place at The Leela Bhartiya City in Tirumenahalli, Bengaluru.

On the occasion, Jagan blessed the newlyweds, Naga Uma Yagnita and Yashwanth, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life. The event was attended by several family members, friends, and well-wishers, making it a grand and memorable celebration.