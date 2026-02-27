TVK Chief Vijay’s Wife Sangeeta Files for Divorce in Chengalpattu Family Court

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay Joseph’s wife, Sangeeta, has reportedly filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu Family Court, according to media reports. The development comes amid longstanding speculation about a rift between the couple, which had remained unconfirmed for years.

Sources indicate that Sangeeta recently moved the family court seeking dissolution of the marriage. Neither Vijay nor Sangeeta has issued an official statement so far, and there has been no public confirmation from the actor or his political party regarding the reports.

Vijay and Sangeeta were married on August 25, 1999, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple has two children — a son, Jason Sanjay, who is reportedly pursuing a career in filmmaking, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Over the years, Sangeeta maintained a low public profile and was rarely seen at public events, though she occasionally accompanied Vijay during important personal and professional occasions in the past.

In recent years, Sangeeta’s absence from Vijay’s film-related events, public appearances, and major political milestones had sparked rumours about differences between the two. Speculation intensified after Vijay formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February 2024 and began focusing more actively on his political career.

The reported divorce filing comes at a politically significant time, with Tamil Nadu preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay has already announced that TVK will contest the elections, positioning himself as a major new entrant in the state’s political landscape. Political observers note that the timing of the personal development has drawn attention, though there is no indication that it is directly linked to his political plans.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most influential stars, transitioned fully into politics after decades of success in the film industry. Since launching TVK, he has been actively engaging with party cadres, expanding organizational structure, and outlining his political vision for Tamil Nadu.

Further details regarding the divorce proceedings are awaited, and an official response from Vijay or his representatives is yet to be issued.