O Mata Anukundama First Look Launched

A new Telugu film titled “O Mata Anukundama!” is currently under production, positioned as a love and family entertainer. The film is being presented by Master Kanishk Mahabala and produced by Penti Nagaraju and Penti Neeraj Sandeep under the Sri Shubhakara Creations banner.

The film features senior actors Suhasini, Vinod Kumar, and Indraja in prominent roles. Srinivas Ananthneni and Monica Mishra play the lead pair, while Subhalekha Sudhakar, Karthikeya Dev, Aziz Khan, and Annapurnamma appear in supporting roles. The project is written and directed by Bheemji.

First Look Poster and Title Glimpse Unveiled

The makers recently released the film’s first look poster and title glimpse, unveiled by actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Vinod Kumar. According to the team, both actors are playing important characters in the film.

Director Bheemji said the roles of the senior actors would be significant to the narrative, while the lead pair’s characters are expected to drive the story forward. He also noted that the film explores a fresh love story with elements aimed at family audiences.

Team Highlights Film’s Progress

The producers stated that they were drawn to the script and expressed satisfaction with the film’s progress so far. They also confirmed that the teaser will be released in the coming weeks.

Further details, including the film’s release schedule and additional promotional material, are expected to be announced soon.