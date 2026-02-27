Rukmini Teaser Launched by Manchu Manoj: Promising Horror Comedy

The teaser of the horror-comedy film “Rukmini”, starring Niranjan, Greeshma Nethrika, Priya Jasper, and Deepthi Srirangam in lead roles, was officially launched by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj. The film is being produced under the G Cinema banner by Nelaballi Subrahmanyam Reddy and Katta Gangadhara Rao, with Mrs. Nelaballi Kumari presenting it. Directed by Simhachalam Gudupuri, the movie promises a fresh and unique horror-comedy storyline.

Speaking at the event, Manchu Manoj said, “The teaser of Rukmini looks fantastic. Niranjan is being introduced as a hero with this film, and I hope it brings him great success. From the teaser, the direction, DOP work, and music all appear to be excellent. I wish the entire team huge success.”

Hero Niranjan said, “I sincerely thank Manchu Manoj garu for launching our teaser. I am very happy that he appreciated it. I thank my director and producers for giving me the opportunity to act as a hero in this film. Rukmini is a different horror-comedy that will surely entertain everyone.”

Heroine Greeshma Nethrika said,“This is a film we are all working on with great passion. We need your support. With your encouragement, we will continue to make many more good films. Thanks to Manchu Manoj garu for releasing our teaser and giving his best wishes.”

Heroine Priya Jasper said,“I thank Manchu Manoj garu for launching the teaser of Rukmini. We seek your love and support. We will soon come before you with our film.”

Actor Vikhyath said,“I played an important role in this film. I believe this movie will bring me good recognition as an actor. Rukmini will scare you and make you laugh at the same time.”

Actor Jayanth said,“We hope you all like the teaser. The strong content of this film will keep you engaged throughout. We are confident that you will definitely support our content-driven film.”

Music Director Subhash Anand said,“I am very happy to have the opportunity to compose music for Rukmini. The songs and background score will impress you. The teaser itself will leave a strong impact.”

Producer Katta Gangadhara Rao said,“We are delighted that Manchu Manoj garu launched our teaser. I began my career working as an apprentice for Mohan Babu garu’s films. Director Simhachalam narrated the story wonderfully and is executing it equally well. The DOP work and music are outstanding, especially the background score. Niranjan, Greeshma Nethrika, Priya Jasper, Vikhyath, and Jayanth have all performed impressively. We will soon bring Rukmini to audiences.”

Director Simhachalam Gudupuri said, “Manchu Manoj garu always encourages newcomers. On behalf of our entire team, I thank him for supporting us by launching the teaser. Niranjan will earn a good name with this film. The reason this movie turned out so well is because of our passionate producers who made it without compromise. We will soon come to you with a grand theatrical release.”