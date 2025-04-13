Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund frustrate Bayern in Klassiker to keep title race alive

Berlin (Germany), April 13 (IANS) Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in a crucial match in the Bundesliga klassiker (derby), with the Bavarians unable to capitalise on Leverkusen's earlier draw but keeping their lead at six points with five games to go.

The host controlled much of the opening exchanges on Saturday night, dominating possession and creating several chances. Michael Olise and Harry Kane were both denied by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who produced a series of fine saves to keep the score level at the break.

The momentum shifted just three minutes after the restart. Dortmund striker Maximilian Beier rose highest to meet Julian Ryerson's cross and head past Bayern goalkeeper Noah Urbig to give the visitors a surprise 1-0 lead with their first shot on target, reports Xinhua.

Bayern responded with plenty of vigour, but Kane and Stanisic both missed chances to level the score. Coach Vincent Kompany made a double substitution just after the hour mark, bringing on Serge Gnabry and Aleksandar Pavlovic in a bid to breathe new life into his side.

The impact was instant. Gnabry set up Raphael Guerreiro in the 65th minute to level the score against his former club, before the Germany international scored himself just four minutes later, cutting through the Dortmund defense and finishing clinically to give Bayern a 2-1 lead.

But Dortmund wasn't done yet. In the 75th minute, Serhou Guirassy's shot was saved by Urbig, but Waldemar Anton was the quickest to react and pounced on the rebound to level the score at 2-2. Both sides had late chances to win the game, with Kane firing wide and Dortmund substitute Gross hitting the roof of the net.

With Leverkusen held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin earlier in the day, leaders Bayern missed out on a chance to extend their lead at the top but maintained the six-point advantage.

"It was probably a great game for the fans to watch. We were determined to win and brought a lot of energy, but in the end, it was a game of missed chances. Serge did well off the bench, but our efficiency just wasn't there today," said Bayern veteran Thomas Muller.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Hoffenheim beat Mainz 2-0 to pick up vital points in their relegation battle. Freiburg ended its losing streak with a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Ten-man Augsburg secured a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Bochum, while St. Pauli beat Holstein Kiel 2-1 at the bottom of the table.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.