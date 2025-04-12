Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Gowliguda and Karmanghat Vijaya Yatras Take Over Hyderabad Streets

Hyderabad is currently celebrating Hanuman Jayanti 2025 with vibrant Vijaya Yatras starting from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and Karmanghat Hanuman Temple. The main procession, filled with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” music, and devotion, began from Gowliguda and is moving through various iconic locations across the city, heading towards the Hanuman Temple in Tadbund, Secunderabad.

The 12-km-long route takes devotees through significant spots such as Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti, DM&HS, Sultan Bazar, Ramkoti crossroads, Kachiguda, Narayanguda YMCA, Chikkadpally crossroads, RTC crossroads, Ashok Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Viceroy Hotel, Praga Tools, Kavadiguda, CGO Towers, Bansilalpet Road, Bible House, City Light Hotel, Bata showroom, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, and many others before it reaches the final destination at Hanuman Temple, Tadbund.

Thousands of devotees, especially youth, are participating in the procession, dressed in saffron attire, chanting slogans, and waving flags and banners as the yatra makes its way through the city. The streets are adorned with saffron decorations, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion and celebration.

For ensuring safety and smooth conduct, Hyderabad Police have deployed over 17,000 personnel across the city. Drone surveillance is actively monitoring the procession, capturing real-time aerial visuals to manage crowd movements and respond to any security concerns.

Volunteers are providing free refreshments like water, lemon rice, and fruit juice along the route, making sure the devotees remain energized throughout the journey. The joint control room at ICCC in Banjara Hills coordinates all operations, contributing to the event's peaceful atmosphere.

In total, 196 yatras are taking place, with 150 within Hyderabad and 46 from Cyberabad and Rachakonda. All processions are merging into the main yatra, showcasing unity and collective spirit.