Weather turmoil set to sweep across MP, warning for farm community

Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) Several districts across Madhya Pradesh are bracing for unseasonal weather conditions, characterised by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hailstorms.

The last week was not favourable for farmers in many parts of the state. According to weathermen, a trough associated with the “Western Disturbance” continues to influence the middle to upper tropospheric levels. Adding to the atmospheric instability, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region from April 16, 2025, which may intensify existing weather disturbances.

Farmers have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect crops and equipment, while residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant against potential hazards.

Authorities are closely monitoring developments, and further updates will be issued as the situation evolves.

Simultaneously, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists at 0.9 km above mean sea level over southeast Madhya Pradesh, creating unstable weather patterns in the region. This system is further reinforced by multiple troughs extending across various areas, including southeast Madhya Pradesh to central Telangana via Vidarbha and from central west Rajasthan through northeast Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, terminating over southeast Madhya Pradesh.

The districts in the state which will receive hailstorms, rains, lightning, gusty winds, and thunderstorms include Singrauli, Satna, Umaria, Katni, and Maihar. These are likely to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph along with hailstorms.

The districts of Burhanpur, Barwani, Gwalior, Datia, and Bhind may encounter gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and hailstorms, a weatherman said.

According to the local meteorological department, Narmadapuram, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Shivpuri, Morena, and Sheopur, among others, are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

In Chhattisgarh too Kondagaon, Bastar received hailstorms on Sunday. However, the weathermen have said gusty winds accompanied with lightening, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall are likely in some parts of the state from April 14 till April 17.

